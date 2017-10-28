Kyrgyzstan drops Soviet-era holiday on eve of 1917 centenary

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan is scrapping a holiday marking the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in favour of two national holidays that risk controversy with close ally Russia.

As the world prepares to mark the centenary of the revolution that brought Vladimir Lenin and his communist allies to power in Russia, the office of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday ordered that the country stop commemorating the event because "the date is losing its significance".

Kyrgyzstan should instead use November 7 to honour the victims of a bloody Tsarist crackdown in the region in 1916, the order said. November 8 is set aside to remember the Kyrgyz victims of Stalinist repression.

The move leaves Belarus as the only country in the former Soviet Union still marking the October revolution after Russia abandoned the holiday in 2005. Atambayev’s order said that nowadays the October revolution is weighed down by unpleasant associations, including "massive repressions" and "loss of cultural experience" that cast a shadow over "achievements of the Soviet period".

He acknowledged however that modern-day Kyrgyzstan owes its existence to the Bolshevik Revolution.The country’s borders were defined during the Soviet era and the country was not recognised as a full Soviet republic until 1936. A debate is currently raging in Russia -- a close ally of Kyrgyzstan where up to a million Kyrgyz work -- over how to remember the turbulent events of 1917.