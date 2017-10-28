S Arabia to invest $1bn in Virgin Galactic

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Thursday announced a $1 billion investment in British billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic. The announcement on the sidelines of an investment summit in Riyadh comes nearly a month after the Virgin Group founder said he would invest in the kingdom’s Red Sea project that aims to turn 50 Saudi islands into luxury tourism destinations. "This investment will enable us to develop the next generation of satellite launches and accelerate our programme for point to point supersonic space travel," Branson said.