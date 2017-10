Ahsan Ayaz out of Skating Club Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz lost in the quarter-finals of $10,000 Skating Club Open at Cleveland, Ohio, US, on Friday. Second seed Vikram Malhotra of India overpowered eighth seed Ahsan 11-6, 11-3, 4-11, 6-11, 11-5 after facing tough resistance in 57 minutes.