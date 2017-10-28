Sat October 28, 2017
Sports

October 28, 2017

Nauman Aftab clinches two titles in Beaconhouse Open

KARACHI: Nauman Aftab won the under-18 title in the 1st Beaconhouse Open (national juniors and seniors tennis championship) at Karachi Gymkhana on Friday.

Nauman beat Zubair Raja of Pak Customs in the final 6-2, 3-0 (retired). The title of under-16 was also clinched by Nauman who once again defeated Zubair Raja of Pak Customs 5-2 (retired) in the final.

Rayyan Jawwad overpowered Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 in their under-14 semi-final.  Nadir Mirza beat Daniyal 8-1 in their under-10 semi-final. In 45 single semi-finals, Abdul Saeed beat Razi Nawab 6-1, 6-0 and Kalim Ghanchi defeated Karim Gul Agha 5-7, 7-5, 10-3. The finals of other events will be played on Saturday (today).

