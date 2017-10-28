‘Four titles would not make me better than Senna’

MEXICO CITY: Lewis Hamilton says winning a fourth Formula One world title would not make him better than boyhood hero Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian whose death as a triple champion in 1994 rocked the sport.

The Briton has already exceeded Senna’s career tally of race wins, podiums and pole positions and success in Mexico on Sunday would make him only the fifth driver to claim four championships.

“Ayrton’s life was cut short and I think had he the opportunity to continue and race in safe conditions he would have continued to win more championships,” the Briton told reporters on Thursday.

Senna was 34 when he died in the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

“I don’t look upon him and think that I am better because I have more wins and championships and poles, but I feel very proud for my name to be mentioned alongside his name and that’s all.”

Hamilton, who grew up idolising Senna, will become the first Briton to win four championships and is also by far the most successful in terms of race wins.He has already taken seven times world champion Michael Schumacher’s records for most pole positions.