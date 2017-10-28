Federer races into 15th Basel quarter-final

BASEL, Switzerland: Roger Federer reached the Basel quarter-finals for the 15th time on Thursday when he steamrolled Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-3 as the top seed stepped up his campaign for an eighth Swiss Indoors title.

Federer defeated Paire for the fifth time without a loss, mowing down the challenger in just 57 minutes in front of a sympathetic audience at the St Jakobshalle.He ripped through the opening set and piled on more pressure in the second after Paire took a massage treatment on his back after losing the opener.

Federer remained in command as he broke Paire to love in the seventh game, with the French player sending down his second double fault to drop the game.

Federer made it a comfortable 5-3, with Paire sending a return well wide. The 19-time Grand Slam champion Swiss earned a match point in the ensuing game, which his opponent saved with a service winner.But Federer didn’t relent, his smash setting up a second match-winner followed by an untouchable forehand down the line to end the evening.Federer will next face French seventh seed Adrian Mannarino who beat promising Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.