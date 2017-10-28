Federations asked to submit plans for Commonwealth, Asian Games preparation

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked national federations to submit comprehensive preparatory plans by November 15 for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to be held next year.

“On the directions of the federal minister for IPC the PSB has advised federations to chalk out comprehensive training plans for participation in Commonwealth Games to be held from April 4-15, 2018, at Gold Coast, Australia, and Asian Games, slated to be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, at Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia,” the Board said in a press release.

After November 15, Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada, the federal minister for IPC, will hold a meeting of the federations, POA and PSB to finalise the training plans. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Board chaired by the Acting Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan at the Board’s headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

The minister has also directed the board to convert Pakistan Sports Complex into a state-of-the-art facility. “The meeting was called on the advice of Pirzada who was very keen and determined for the up-gradation and maintenance of the facilities at the PSB,” it said.

The meeting was informed that three categories of development projects were in hand, including approved sports development schemes included in the PSDP 2017-18, new schemes under approval process and schemes at planning stage.

The executive engineer of PSB stated that ten projects with a total allocation of Rs304 million were included in the PSDP 2017-18. Work on the construction of Sports Complex Narowal is in full swing, the board statement said.

PSDP 2017-18 includes replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta, Abbottabad and Lahore, the press release said.Mansoor emphasised the need for hectic efforts for the immediate release of funds for holding of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games as per schedule in the first week of December.

The meeting was informed that PC-I for seven more sports development schemes at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, and 11 at PSB coaching centres at Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore had been prepared and were under the process of approval.

“The total estimated cost of these scheme stands at Rs500 million which was proposed to be met out of the allocation of Rs2,000 million made in the current PSDP for strengthening of sports infrastructure,” the Board said.

It was also brought to the notice of the meeting that a number of projects including carpeting of roads, construction of administration block, floodlights at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium and Baseball Stadium had been incepted a few years back, but these schemes had not been approved.