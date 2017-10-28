Pakistan Open attracts top ranked foreign players

KARACHI: The $50,000 Pakistan Open Squash Championships 2017 scheduled from December 17-23 has attracted a large number of entries from the top players of the world.

The deadline of entries is November 2. The players who have entered their names so far include top seed Mohamed Abouelghar from Egypt who is world number 13. Second seed is Omar Abdel Meguid from Egypt who is world number 27.

Third seed is world number 33 Karim Ali Fathi from Egypt and Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob with world ranking of 45 is fourth seed. Mazen Hesham from Egypt is world number 47 and is fifth seed in this event.

Farhan Zaman of Pakistan is sixth seed with world ranking of 55. World number 64 Iker Pajares Bernabeu from Spain is seventh seed. World number 74 Tayyab Aslam is eighth seed.

The other players of the main draw are Faraz Khan (ranked 86th) from the US; Ahsan Ayaz (ranked 92nd) from Pakistan; Aqeel Rehman (ranked 98th) from Austria; Carlos Cornes Ribadas (ranked 100th) from Spain; Edmon Lopez (ranked 103rd) from Spain; Lance Beddoes (ranked 108th) from New Zealand; Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia (ranked 110th); Mohamed ElSherbini from Egypt (ranked 112nd); Ashley Davies from England (ranked 113th); Geoffrey Demont from France (ranked 114); Israr Ahmed from Pakistan (ranked 115th); Joe Green from England (ranked 118th); Bernat Jaume from Spain (ranked 126th); Victor Crouin (under-19) from France (ranked 128th) and Alex Noakes from England (ranked 138th).

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has not given wildcard to any player yet.

The foreign players who are in the qualifying draw are 3 Rui Soares from Portugal (ranked 148th); Sanjay Singh from Malaysia (ranked 159th); Sean Conroy from Ireland (ranked 180th); Ruan Olivier from South Africa (ranked 279th); Curtis Malik (under-19) from England (ranked 374th); and Ali Jafari from England (ranked 443th).

“One of the reasons why no top-10 player has entered is that this event is right after the World Squash Championship, which makes it difficult for top players of the world to reach Pakistan in time for the event,” said a local coach.