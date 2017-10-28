Adeel helps Karachi Whites dismiss FATA for 275

KARACHI: Fast bowler Adeel Malik got 4-60 to enable Karachi Whites to dismiss FATA for 275 in their first innings on the opening day of their four-day penultimate round Pool B fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at National Stadium on Friday.

After being asked to bat by Karachi Whites’ skipper Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Naeem (70) and international Mukhtar Ahmed (45) provided a solid 102-run opening stand to the tribesmen.

Naeem, who was held by Faisal Iqbal off Adeel, struck seven fours in his 128-ball knock.Mukhtar, who was trapped lbw off left-arm spinner Azam Hussain, smashed seven fours from 86 balls.Samiullah Junior (50), Test cricketer Yasir Hameed (25) and Sohail Akhtar (28) offered some resistance and took the visitors to a respectable total.

Samiullah hammered eight fours in his explosive 28-ball fifty. Yasir struck three fours from 22 balls. Sohail banged three fours and one six from 39 deliveries. Adeel was ably backed by Azam Hussain (3-37) and paceman Abdullah Muqaddam (3-69), who bowled well in the absence of experienced paceman Mohammad Sami.

Karachi Whites had reached 20 after losing Mohtashim Ali (1) who got run out. Danish Aziz (8*) and Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor (7*) were batting. In the other outing of this pool, at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, United Bank Limited (UBL) pacers Ehsan Adil, Mir Hamza and Sameen Gul got three wickets each to bowl KRL out for only 197 in their first innings.

Abdul Rehman scored 74 not out, striking 14 fours from 134 balls. Opener Hasan Raza blasted 45 off 81 balls, smashing five fours.UBL, in response, were 61 without loss with Ammad Alam (34*) and Umar Sadiq (27*) at the crease.

At Mirpur Stadium, Azad Kashmir, Lahore Blues were folded for 247 in their first innings by Rawalpindi with Mohammad Irfan scoring 54. He smacked nine fours and one six from 39 deliveries.

Waqas Ahmed remained not out on 38, having hit four fours and three sixes.

Pacer Abid Hasan (5-92) sizzled with the leather. His new ball partner Saad Altaf got 4-72.

Rawalpindi were 65 without loss at close in response.

Pakistan Television were bundled out for 174 against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Hasan Raza scored 86 which came off 120 balls and had 11 fours and one six.

Lanky Test pacer Umar Gul, who is struggling to return to the national team, took 5-43.

Young all-rounder Amad Butt clinched 3-43.

In reply, HBL were 52-1 at stumps.

In a Pool A outing, at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad perished for 184 in their first innings against Lahore Blues.

Iftikhar Ahmed made 52 off 67 balls, striking ten fours.

Asif Ali scored 36. International pacer Aizaz Cheema ripped through Faisalabad’s batting, claiming 6-56. He was supported by Saif-ur-Rehman with 4-57.

Lahore Blues, in response, were 88-2.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were bowled out for 210 in their first innings by National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Opener Imran Butt (76) batted superbly, hammering eight fours in his solid 195-ball knock.

Bilal Asif got 4-33 with his off-spin bowling. Mushtaq Ahmed claimed 3-48.

NBP, in response, were 11 without loss.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, Peshawar dismissed Islamabad for 165 and then reached 140 without loss.

Ashfaq Ahmed (72*) and Israrullah (55*) were batting impressively.

Earlier, left-arm paceman Taj Wali ripped through Islamabad’s batting by finishing the innings with 7-50. Faizan Riaz scored 64 for the federal capital.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reached 233-8 in their first innings at stumps against defending champions WAPDA.

Fawad Alam struck 63 off 117 balls, hitting five fours. Asif Zakir made 47 off 94 balls, striking four balls to the fence.

Test discard Mohammad Asif (3-68) and left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (3-69) got three wickets each.