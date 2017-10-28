Sarfraz praises bowling attack

ABU DHABI: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has credited the bowlers for the win over Sri Lanka in their first T20 International here on Thursday.

“The basic aim is to get wickets and that we are doing,” said Sarfraz, whose team has now bowled the oppositions all out for the 23rd time — the most by any team in all Twenty20 cricket.

“It was a complete team effort and we are doing everything well,” said Sarfraz, who now has ten wins in 12 T20 Internationals as captain. Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals after looking to build the innings at 51-2 in the ninth over. They lost their last eight wickets for another 51 runs and were bowled out for their second lowest Twenty20 total against Pakistan.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with a career best bowling to once again anchor Pakistan’s convincing seven-wicket win. All six Pakistan bowlers took wickets with spinner Mohammad Hafeez (2-10) and pacer Usman Shinwari (2-24) supplementing Hasan to the best effect.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and medium pacer Faheem Ashraf took one wicket each, bowling economically. Hasan, who took 14 wickets in Pakistan’s preceding 5-0 whitewash of the one-day series, took 3-23 in 3.3 overs as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs.

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera admitted his team was undone by Pakistan’s superior bowling. “If we look back we didn’t score runs so we have to put a good total on the board to win, full marks to Pakistan’s bowling which is one of the best in the world at the moment,” said Perera, captaining Sri Lanka for the first time.

Only Seekkuge Prasanna (23 not out) and debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) put some resistance against a varied Pakistan bowling attack.Sent into bat, Sri Lanka lost Dilshan Munaweera for nought off the third ball of the first over while Dashun Gunathilaka made 11-ball 18 with three boundaries.

Samarawickrama and Ashan Priyanjan (12) added 22 for the third wicket but wickets started to fall in cluster and Sri Lanka failed to recover. Just like in one-day series, Hasan was at his best in taking wickets, removing Sachith Pathirana (four), Isuru Udana (nought) and Vikum Sanjaya (four) to improve on his previous best of 3-49 against the West Indies in Dubai last year.

Perera made six. It was left to Prasanna to hit two sixes in his run-a-ball 23 to get past 100-mark. Pakistan did lose Fakhar Zaman (six), Babar Azam (one) and Ahmed Shehzad (22) but were seen through to the target by Shoaib Malik (42 not out) and Mohammad Hafeez (25 not out) with 16 balls to spare.

That gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Malik hit four boundaries in his 31-ball knock, while Hafeez’s 23-ball innings had three hits to the ropes as the pair added 39 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Pakistan won toss

Sri Lanka

D Gunathilaka c Ahmed b Shinwari 18

D Munaweera b Wasim 0

S Samarawickrama b Ashraf 23

A Priyanjan c Malik b Shadab 12

M Udawatte lbw b Hafeez 8

S Pathirana c and b Hasan 4

D Shanaka st Ahmed b Hafeez 0

S Prasanna not out 23

T Perera c Ahmed b Shinwari 6

I Udana b Hasan 0

V Sanjaya c Ashraf b Hasan 4

Extras: (lb 3, w 1) 4

Total (all out; 18.3 overs) 102

Fall: 1-1, 2-29, 3-51, 4-58, 5-66, 6-66, 7-68, 8-85, 9-87, 10-102

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-26-1; Shinwari 4-0-20-2; Hasan 3.3-0-23-3 (1w); Ashraf 2-0-6-1; Shadab 3-0-14-1; Hafeez 2-1-10-2

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman b Sanjaya 6

Ahmed Shehzad c Samarawickrama b Sanjaya 22

Babar Zaman st Samarawickrama b Pathirana 1

Shoaib Malik not out 42

M Hafeez not out 25

Extras: (lb1, w6) 7

Total: (3 wkts: 17.2 overs) 103

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Shinwari

Fall: 1-10, 2-18, 3-64

Bowling: Sanjaya 4-0-20-2 (1w); Munaweera 1-0-5-0; Pathirana 4-0-25-1 (5w); Udana 3-0-18-0; Prasanna 3-0-17-0; Perera 2-0-14-0; Shanaka 0.2-0-3-0

Result: Pakistan won by seven wickets

Man of the Match: Usman Shinwari (Pak)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and Shozab Raza (Pakistan). Tv umpire: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)