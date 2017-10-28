The persistent issue of bad roads

Several roads in the Rawalpindi city are not motorable. With the digging for laying the pipelines of different services such as electricity, gas, or water having come to an end, one would have expected the maintenance work of roads. But that is not the case and the potholes are everywhere on the city roads.

“Though the city fathers claim that asphalting is done on all roads as per scientific standards, but it is not reflected in the work done on the ground. When moving around the city it is not hard to find potholes,” says Mateen Haider from Fazal Town Phase-II.

“In the name of filling up the potholes, the tar and gravel mixture is dumped into them without the proper process being followed. The mixture is left to be spread out by passing vehicles. The mixture thus deposited flows out of the potholes, worsening the road condition. The poor quality of work results in the asphalt wearing out fast. Such a scene can be observed at the Faisal Colony U-Turn,” says Ali Imran jaffri living nearby.

“On the double road in Gulzar-e-Quaid, several potholes that were left unattended were filled up with the mixture in an improper manner. The same was the treatment meted out to roads connecting it,” says Nayyar Abbas living there.

“Near our locality on Dhoke Muhammd Khan Service Road, potholes have not been filled up at all, increasing the risk of accidents. In addition to causing injuries to the riders, it could lead to vehicles getting damaged,” says Syed Raza, a motorist.

“The procedure for filling a pothole is this: First it has to be filled with two layers of the mixture to the level of the road and covered by a seal coat. This has not been followed here,” says Shabbir Naqvi a Rawal Road dweller. “It is also for this reason; the roads that are supposed to last ten years do not endure even a year. Pitiable structure and heavy rain in monsoon damage the roads,” adds Shabbir.

“Potholes on the roads are not filled and some of them continue to cry for attention. The connecting road from the start of the Airport Link Road to Dhoke Hafiz to Fazal Town, Phase-I, has been in a pathetic condition for the last three years at least,” says Zafar Mehdi,” a resident of the area.

“The asphaltation is done every year, but soon the road goes back to the old condition,” says Azhar Syed, a commuter from Mangraal Town. “The concerned department works during the nights also, laying new roads but roads that are in a very bad shape are ignored. Plausibly good roads are re-laid or repaired many times, while various other roads are neglected,” adds Azhar.

“The maintenance of roads is a normal business, but the city residents are not cooperative. In the process of connecting their house with the main sewerage system they too dig up the roads and let the dirty water flow out onto the road thus deteriorating the road condition,” says Hussain Taqi, an official from the road authority.

“Experts say the stronger bitumen mix should be used instead of the coal tar mix for asphaltation. For bitumen mix to be used, the road must be dry for at least 48 hours. But it is excluded, compelling us to use coal mix even during rainy season. Much needs to be done for the roads to be safe for the commuter,” adds Hussain.