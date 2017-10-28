Austrian duo entertain music aficionados

Islamabad : To celebrate the National Day of Austria, the Austrian embassy organised a concert featuring two artistes from Austria, Paul Schuberth (accordion) and Christopher Haritzer (clarinet). The event was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the music trust Mausikaar and attended by a few diplomats and a large number of other music aficionados of the capital.

Apologising for the slight delay, ambassador of Austria, Brigitta Baha said she was pleased to present the artistes and read out a brief bio data of each; emphasized Austria’s commitment to art and culture and hoped everyone would enjoy the performance. The artistes then came on stage and Christopher – the happy go lucky one – wished the audience in Urdu and introduced both himself and Paul in the same language, which was appreciated by the audience with applause.

The duo began by playing two compositions with the theme of ‘love’ after which they played very contemporary pieces inspired by jazz and international folk music reflecting the artistes feelings, as they said, ‘going on the road, meeting lots of different people’ and ‘silly stupid things.’ After this there were three compositions that sounded somewhat traditional – there was no announcement of titles or composers – and the concert came to an end but not before Ambassador Baha happily announce there was a surprise for the audience and introduced Pakistan musicians Ustad Ijaz Hussain (tabla) and Ustad Shabi Sen (sitar). There followed an amazing ‘juggal bandi’ or musical dialogue between the four musicians which received well deserved, prolonged applause from the audience who appeared to be expecting an encore which did not materialize.

Contemporary music is not everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ as the saying goes so there were mixed reactions to the first half of the duo’s performance. “I love contemporary music,” said Ambassador of Argentina Ivan Ivanissevich. “It was good listening after the first three compositions which had all those strange sounds,” said a lady, “and the ‘dialogue’ was exceptionally good.”

“It was interesting and different,” said another while a gentleman said it would take him some time to appreciate what young people call music these days, emphasising though, that he loved the section of ‘Juggal bandi.’

Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe. This quote stuck in my mind though I have forgotten who said it, so all said and done its important to keep having concerts like this for music lovers, thanks to the cultural exchange programs of a few European countries. The duo will also play in Lahore and Karachi.

Paul Schuberth, one of Austria’s leading accordion players, was born in 1994 in Steyr. Since 2007 he has performed across Europe, Asia and Africa and recorded a dozen CDs. He is an active member of the Austrian Jazz scene and a free improviser and comes from a part of Austria that is renowned for a dense network of music schools. Christopher Haritzer was born in 1987 in Lienz and has studied woodwind music, jazz clarinet and traditional Austrian folk music.