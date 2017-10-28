OPF Girls College gets new student council

Islamabad :Members of the new student council of the OPF Girls College, F-8/2, Islamabad took oath during a special ceremony on campus.

OPF managing director Habibur Rehman Gillani attended the event as the chief guest, while senior OPF officials and Director General Education Saifur Rehman Khan were also in attendance.

Little students of Prep and Primary sections advocated nationalism by wearing beautiful regional dresses and singing passionate, patriotic songs.

The Nursery section students also highlighted the services of important leaders especially Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Following the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat, the programme formally began with the college choir’s spectacular performance on the college anthem, which embodies the aims, objectives and faith of the college.

Principal Shahina Masood highlighted the academic and co-curricular activities and achievements of the college. She announced the start of Chinese language course in the school. A two-day activity of the election campaign was projected on multimedia.

The Kalam-i-Iqbal was beautifully recited by Emel Minal to the applause of the audience. The chief guest administered the oaths of all council members. Former student council president Eisha Qaiser formally handed over the office to successor Hareem Bilal. The new council comprises President Hareem Bilal, Vice President Hifa Zafar, General Secretary Masja Tahir and Joint Secretary Aimen Azhar.