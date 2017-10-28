Sat October 28, 2017
Islamabad

October 28, 2017

Awareness session held at FJWU

Rawalpindi: Women Resource Centre (WRRC) organised raising session on breast cancer with the collaboration of Shifa International Hospital in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Thursday.

Aim of the session was to aware the students about the disease. While addressing the session spoke person Dr Uzma Qasim (consultant oncologist) said that all women over the age of 20-39 years without any risk factors should get themselves checked by a doctor for a clinical breast examination and a mammogram after every 3 years. She also focused on the treatment options that are available for breast cancer. She elaborates the surgical options for removing a breast tumour, and role of chemotherapy and radiation in eradicating cancerous cells.

