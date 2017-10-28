‘The Girl who Leaped Through Time’

Islamabad

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Script: Satoko Okudera

Pakistan National Council of The Arts and Embassy of Japan joined hands for screening of animation film ‘The Girl Who Leaped Through Time.’

The charming animated film from 2006 is an impressive squeal of the same title from 1967 and is based on a novel.

The film revolves around a high schoolgirl Makoto who manages to get power to pass through time - time leaps. The film won several awards, did well at the box office and received commendable press reviews. The press called it engaging work of film art. The film carries magic but also some realism. The admirable art work in animation has been worked out with craftsmanship. It has been screened in several major film festivals and won prizes for animation, direction, original story, script, art direction and character design.

The film critics have described ‘The Girl Who Leaped through Time’ as imaginative, engaging and effective visual presentation. Apart from fantasy, it is also sort of come-of-age drama. The animated characters we meet here are pleasant who move through cinematic animated backdrop. All this is polished in a superior way with comedy and wit on the soundtrack. And when it comes to dramatic moments, the scenes are dealt with warmth, care and sensitivity in an appealing way. It is a fun gem in animation.

The film runs for 98 minutes and the favourite quote/dialogue sounds relevant ‘Time waits for no one.’

