NIH launches short course for future disease detectives

Islamabad :The National Institute of Health (NIH) Friday launched its first short course designed to transform civilian public health officials into disease detectives.

With the Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP) offering technical collaboration, the course is benefitting 25 participants from different institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including Pakistan Army and Navy. The aim of the course, which is being held from October 23-27, is to build the capacity of the participants so that they are able to act as the frontline force for disease surveillance and outbreak response in their respective institutions.

Brigadier Dr. Aamer Ikram, executive director of NIH and Director of FELTP jointly launched the course in the presence of representatives from the Centres for Disease Control, Atlanta, USA. Frontline FELTP is a shortened version of the two-year FELTP advanced training programme. The course targets to improve the capacity of health intelligence and affect an overall improvement in data collection and outbreak detection, thereby helping senior decision-makers make effective decisions and promoting efficient use of financial resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aamer said, “Being a signatory to the WHO International Health Regulations 2005, it is mandatory for Pakistan to have health workers possessing specialised skills in disease surveillance and response. It was with this vision that field epidemiology training was started in Pakistan in 2006. What makes this course unique is the fact that for the first time, nurses and surveillance officers have also been involved, alongside doctors, as they are the frontline force for reporting infectious diseases and emergency health threats.”

Dr. Fontaine from CDC called it a major step towards strengthening the disease surveillance capacity of Pakistan. The Resident Adviser of FELTP Dr. Rana Jawad Asghar thanked the Ministry of Health and NIH for their efforts to improve the quality of health intelligence. “We can win the war against bacteria and viruses only if we deploy our best workforce on health intelligence gathering,” he stated. He also welcomed the new disease detectors to FELTP family.

The NIH also organised an awareness lecture about Dengue Fever for health-care professionals on Friday.