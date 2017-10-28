Protesters block Adiala Road against gas shortage

Rawalpindi :A large number of people blocked main Adiala Road in protest against zero gas pressure and demanded higher authorities to consider public grievances

A large number of residents of Adiala Road, Munawar Colony, Defense Road, Mubarak Lane, Dhama Syedan, Jarahi, Kalyal, Hill View Lane and several other localities Friday strongly protested against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for not providing gas to its consumers.

The angry protesters and ‘naanbais’ also blocked Defence Road and raised slogans against SNGPL for not supplying natural gas to consumers even in mild weather.

They said that the poor consumers were using expensive Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Kerosene Oil, firewood and coal to prepare food items. Majority of ‘tandoors’ have already shut down in the affected localities because of zero gas pressure as they could not afford LPG.

The protesters said that gas disappears at 6:00 am and they go to different hotels to get ‘breakfast’ to send their children to schools. The nearby ‘tandoors’ have closed down their business therefore they go to distance areas to get ‘naan’ in the morning. The firewood and coal prices have also jumped up continuously due to this situation.

SNGPL Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Circle) Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that majority of consumer use gas sucking compressors therefore other consumers face low pressure. “We are working day and night to provide full gas pressure to consumer of all areas,” he claimed.

Reportedly, the residents of several other areas included Al-Mumtaz Colony, Chaklala Scheme-III, Shamsabad Model Colony, Sadiqabad, Dhoke Paracha, Azizabad, Tench Batta, Mughalabad, Dhoke Chaudhrian Gulshan Shafi Colony, Ghausia Chowk, Kamalabad, Tahli Morri, Ghaziabad Colony, Harley Street, Dheri Hassanabad, Jhanda Chichi, New Shakriyal and Dhoke Kala Khan also protested against low to zero gas pressure.

The residents of affected localities have claimed that SNGPL was meting out discriminatory treatment to them in gas supply. Majority of posh areas are enjoy full pressure of gas even in peak winter season but we are without gas even in mild weather, they alleged.

Muttahidda Naanbhais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi also admitted reports regarding closure of maximum number of ‘tandoors’ in Rawalpindi city and cantonment board localities particularly at Adiala Road due to zero gas pressure. Majority of ‘naanbais’ could not afford buying expensive firewood therefore they have closed down their business, he claimed.