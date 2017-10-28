Tribute to ‘literature’

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) paid a rich tribute to ‘literature’ with a special ceremony organised for the launching of the poetry books ‘Aik Hateli Pe Gulab’ and ‘Gardish Mein Hain Saat Aasmaan’ by Ashfaq Hussain, a prominent modern Urdu poet and an author of more than 10 books of poetry and literary criticism.

Several scholars have been working on Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry and Ashfaq Hussain is among the prominent ones. He has been working on Faiz for the last thirty years, his book ‘Faiz k Maaghribi Hawaley’ is an outstanding example in making Faiz’s poetry relevant internationally.

Poet and intellectual Iftikhar Arif while praising the diction and thought process of Ashfaq and recited the selected couplets from Ashfaq’s new books that was launched on the occasion. He admired the contribution of Ashfaq Hussain to Urdu Literature.

Among speakers were literary luminaries Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik and Mushtaq Lashari, who talked about the book and praised the flow of interesting lines. Veteran journalist Mujahid Brelvi hosted the evening.

Speakers at the event paid tribute to Ashfaq Hussain by reciting impressive selections from the book and mesmerized the attendees. Mujahid Brelvi gave a detailed view of Ashraf’s book and praised a crucial part played by Ashfaq Hussain in promoting Urdu literature by Faiz poetry. Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said the views of Ashfaq Hussain are exceptionally relevant that expressed his vision, depth in thinking and imagination.