Arthroplasty surgery workshop

Rawalpindi:A two-day training workshop about Arthroplasty Surgery is being held on October 28 and 29 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, at 10 a.m. under the auspices of Pakistan Arthroplasty Society, says a press release.

Prof. Riaz Ahmad Sheikh, head of Orthopedics Department, BBH will deliver the introductory remarks. Conix Chairman Professor Dr. Shahid Noor, Conix Vice Chairman Professor Riaz Ahmad Sheikh, Professor Khalid Aslam, Professor Ameen Chanai, Professor Sohail Ameen, Professor Sohail Hafeez, Dr. Farid Ullah Zameeri, Dr. Ali Shami, Dr Ameen Nabi Noor, Dr. Ather Siddiqi, Dr. Sajjad Orekzai, Dr. M. Asif Khan and other faculty members will also address during the workshop.

On first day, 22 knee Arthroplasty live surgery workshop and on second day 17 hip Arthroplasty live workshop will be held. During the workshops the eminent orthopedic surgeons will share their experiences with postgraduate trainees; young doctors from all over the country attending the workshops.