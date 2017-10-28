Minister to take up Islamabad’s environmental issues with PM

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan said he would take up the issue of environmental degradation in Islamabad with the prime minister to ensure corrective measures by the relevant government agencies.

He was speaking to a delegation of the Green Task Force, which met him in his office here. The minister said the environmental protection was the government's top priority and serious efforts were being made in that respect.

He said the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency had written letters to the Capital Development Authority to ensure that no harm is caused to environment during the ongoing construction on the Embassy Road.

The minister said the CDA was told to clearly mark and number the trees to be affected by the Embassy Road work before sharing their details with the Pak-EPA but it didn't pay heed to it prompting the agency to summon the relevant CDA officials over the felling of trees.

"We will instruct the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency not to issue no objection certificate for any development work unless the relevant authority or agency plants in advance 10 times more trees than those to be affected at an alternative place," he said.

The minister said the civil society should also raise the matter at all available forums. He also said his ministry was working fast on the establishment of a botanical garden in Islamabad. "The proposed botanical garden will be home to precious flora and fauna of our country. It will not only help improve the environment of Islamabad but also become a great tourist attraction," he said.

Dr Dushka Sayyed of the Green Task Force also discussed various environmental problems in Islamabad. The climate change minister promised the provision of any kind of support required to protect Islamabad from any kind of degradation.