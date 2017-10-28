40% child patients visiting hospitals are with respiratorytract infections

Rawalpindi :After the change in weather conditions in this region of the country, almost all healthcare facilities including public sector healthcare facilities and private clinics have started receiving significant number of cases of child patients with pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections.

With the significant fall in temperature, the incidence of both the upper and the lower respiratory tract infections has increased among children and adults and the incidence of colds, sore throat, cough, flu and pneumonia is continuously on the rise.

According to an estimate, nearly 40 to 50 per cent of all child patients visiting

public and private healthcare set-ups are with respiratory tract infection though the number of cases of diarrhoea among children is still on the rise, said Assistant Professor of Paediatrics at Rawalpindi Medical University and Incharge Paeds Department at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Tariq Saeed while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He said at present, not less than 25 per cent of all child patients visiting hospital are with complaints of diarrhoea. As many as 10 to 15 per cent of those patients visiting healthcare facilities with respiratory tract infections are with pneumonia and the rest 85 per cent with complaints of upper respiratory tract infections including colds, sore throat, cough and flu, he added.

He added a number of factors are responsible for spread of respiratory tract infections among children but the most important fact is that these can be avoided through proper preventive measures.

He said it is time to educate parents on how they can safeguard their children from upper and lower respiratory tract infections. “The most important thing to protect children and infants from these infections is to keep environment of their rooms clean,” he said.

He explained that overcrowding in a room as happened in winter contaminates the environment if the room is not properly ventilated. The rooms in which children and infants are kept should have proper ventilation system and should be in access of sunlight, said Professor Tariq.

He said that pneumococcal vaccine that is available under Expanded Program on Immunization at the allied hospitals should be administered to all infants as it provides major cover against pneumonia. “Parents should bring infants below six weeks of age to the allied hospitals for administering them pneumococcal vaccine.”

It is important that three doses of pneumococcal vaccine are administered to infants at the age of six weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks.

Professor Tariq added that children below five years of age must be administered haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine which is also available at the allied hospitals free of cost under Expanded Program on Immunization.

He said that parents should start providing protection to children and infants against cold to safeguard them from seasonal infections. “Parents should be aware of the fact that infants who are breastfed have least chances of getting respiratory tract infections,” he said.

He added that children should be given healthy diet in winter. Parents should include fresh fruits, milk, egg and meat products in dietary plan of their children as malnourished children are more likely to get seasonal infections including pneumonia, said Professor Tariq.