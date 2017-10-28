Anti-polio campaign to start on 30th

LAHORE :Punjab government will hold anti-polio campaign in 10 districts from October 30 to November 3, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Friday.

According to a handout issued here, Khawaja Imran said the campaign was part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day and would focus the children in 10 selected districts deemed to be at greater risk of polio virus transmission. The districts are Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Mianwali. The minister said the provincial Emergency Operations Centre had made close coordination with the authorities in the districts to ensure timely micro-planning, mapping of high-risk mobile population and vaccine supply.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that the campaign would target over 7.26 million children below the age of five years. The coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, which has been set up to eradicate polio, said a total of 18,414 teams would perform their duties in the campaign. He said a special focus would be laid on those coming from the areas having polio virus circulation. He said the southern districts were being focused as part of larger central Pakistan strategy, and the coordination with districts of other provinces sharing border with Punjab was made for integrated efforts.

The coordinator requested the parents to ensure that their children get polio drops. He said the parents might also take their children to stationary EPI centres where the staff was available to vaccinate the children against nine preventable diseases as well. He said in case of the teams not visiting the area, parents could contact the helpline 0800 99000 during campaign days. Punjab has largely been able to interrupt polio virus transmission from the high-risk areas.