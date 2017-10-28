MakerFest-17 begins today

Pakistan’s first “MakerFest-17” Lahore is being organised today (Saturday), at Arfa Software Technology Park at 11am by Information Technology University (ITU), Punjab in collaboration with its project PlanX and DIY Geeks.

More than 130 companies are participating in this mega event. It is envisioned as a community-organised event that would showcase locally developed projects that draw inspiration from STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics).

The MakerFest Lahore will provide a platform for makers to showcase their passionate innovations and to help them in getting connected with leading local business community and investors from Pakistan to share, inspire and exchange ideas.

Along with the exhibit of innovative products, robotics will be displayed. It will also include small curated events to add flavour to the event.