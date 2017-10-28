tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing and mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They predicted shallow foggy/misty weather conditions in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.
