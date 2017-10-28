NAB says DG’s degree not bogus

LAHORE :A spokesman for NAB, Lahore, has condemned the "rumour" that the degree of NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem is bogus, fabricated or typed in ‘Calibri’ font.

Talking to The News on Friday, the spokesman claimed that the NAB DG, Lahore, did his MSc in computer science from Al-Khair University (AJK) in 2002, whereas, the degree was issued in May 2003 by the university which was duly verified by HEC in 2015.

“The main objective behind raising this issue is an attempt to make Shahzad Saleem controversial in such a crucial time when he was probing two high-profile corruption cases against the ruling party”, the spokesman said, adding the other perspective behind such move might be to distract his attention from the cases being headed by him in NAB, Lahore. Furthermore, he said, NAB, Lahore, is dispatching his investigation team to the UK in the upcoming week to collect essential evidences regarding Avenfield Apartments case that might be proved a crucial move in the case.