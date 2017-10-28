Transfers, postings

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Friday. As per the notification District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Rehan Bashir has been transferred and posted as Presiding officer Punjab Labor Court Sahiwal, Shafqat Ali Presiding Officer Punjab Labor Court IV Faisalabad as Presiding officer Punjab Labor Court No III Lahore at Ferozwala vice D&SJ Lubna Ali who completed her tenure, while D&SJ Lubna Ali was posted as Presiding officer Punjab Labor Court No II vice Nazar Hussain who was passed away in July this year.

Moreover, OSD Ejaz Ahmad was posted as Additional Secretary Higher Education department and Section Officer Coordination S&GAD was posted as AC Human Resource Coordination Bhakkar.