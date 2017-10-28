Sat October 28, 2017
Lahore

October 28, 2017

Great Circus 2nd edition begins at Mall of Lahore

LAHORE: Bahria Town’s project Mall of Lahore kick started the second edition of the Great Circus on Friday.

Mall of Lahore, the most upscale shopping destination in the city, is famous for promotions, giving away precious gifts like plots, cars and home appliances to its customers. On the opening day of the Great Circus, visitors enjoyed mind-blowing performances by internationally acclaimed stars. Singaporean Fancy Act, Russian Aerial Hoop, Cyr Wheel, Juggling and Animal Acts enthralled the spectators.

The Great Circus at Mall of Lahore will continue till October 29 with daily shows at 3, 6 and 9pm. Entry is absolutely free but the shows are for families only.Fashion brands and food outlets are offering great discounts at this special event. Since, Halloween is just round the corner, brands at Mall of Lahore are offering dashing discounts on outfits and chocolates, for the duration of the Great Circus. Bahria Town has a tradition of holding great cultural events and entertainment festivals for the benefit of the people. The Great Circus is also a continuation of the policy.

