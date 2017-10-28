Peace drama festival ends

LAHORE:A three-day peace drama festival ended here at the Alhamra Arts Council. It aimed to promote tolerance, peace and harmony. Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashood Ahmed and Minister for Excise and Taxation Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman along with the Unique Group of Institutions Chairman attended the event.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Rana Mashood said that it was a wonderful effort by Unique Group of Institutions for promoting tolerance and peace. Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said such activities would change youths in a positive way. A large number of artists from film, TV, stage and fashion attended.

Around 30 teams from various government, semi-government and private schools of Lahore participated in the 4th Unique Peace Dramatics Festival. Grade 5 to 10 students participated in the competition and performed a 10 to 15 minutes skit on the theme of “tolerance, peace and harmony”.

The crowd encouraged the young students for their wonderful performances. The drama festival was won by Unique Girls High School 107-A Wahdat Road, whereas City School and Unique Girls High School Sabzazar Campus became runner-up and on position respectively for this year. At the end, Naeem Niazi, the event head, thanked the guests and the teams for their extraordinary work.