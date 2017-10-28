CPSP to send 60 trainee doctors abroad

LAHORE :The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is sending trainee doctors to England and Ireland for two years. It is compulsory for the trainee doctors to come back to Pakistan after completion of the training.

According to a press release, 60 trainee doctors have been shortlisted this year for two year training in the affiliated hospitals of University Hospital Birmingham including Queen Elizhabt, Heartlands, Solihall, and Good Hope.

While addressing the shortlisted doctors in CPSP, Regional Center Lahore Regional Director CPSP Birmingham Prof Habib-ur-Rehman said they would be provided the best training opportunities in England.

The Health Education England would help them in getting GMC registration after which they will be granted a license to work in England. In this way, the senior English-Pakistani doctors will help the country by imparting training to the young doctors.

Orthopedic Surgeon form England Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Prof Muhammad Tayyab, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Ruksana Majid, and Prof Ghulam Mustafa Arrain were also present at the occasion.

PHF: Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) would be assigned a new role for strengthening the private health sector, for which, the board of directors has approved the restructuring of PHF on the modern lines.

It was decided in a meeting of Board of Directors chaired by Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Friday, according to a handout issued here.

Health Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Punjab Health Foundation Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti, the officers from Finance, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, P&D and PITB also attended the meeting.

The health secretary proposed increase the number of members of the board of directors. The minister agreed with the proposal of the secretary and directed that new suitable names should be proposed.

The board also gave approval for the renovation of the offices of Punjab Health Foundation. The board constituted four different committees for restructuring the PHF to make the working of the foundation more vibrant. The meeting lauded the efforts and cooperation extended by Punjab Information Technology Board to the PHF.