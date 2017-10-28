Chinese cultural festival held at PU

LAHORE :The first-ever mega Chinese cultural festival was held at Punjab University’s Faisal Auditorium on Friday.

The cultural performance was organised by Punjab University Confucius Institute. China’s Consul General Mr Long Dingbin, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, PU Confucius Institute directors Professor Liu Chensheng and Dr Rana Ejaz, a large number of Chinese from various walks of life, PU faculty members and students were present.

The performers from China presented various cultural performances belonging to their different regions in China and every moment of their performances attracted a huge applause. The Chinese artistes presented Chinese folk dances through colourful performances representing a message that all the ethnic groups in China are members of a unified family.

Among all of Mongolian musical instruments, the most representative one is a traditional bowed stringed instrument, the horse-head fiddle. A Chinese artistes presented Mongolian horse-head fiddle solo as labour, production, life and amusement of the Mongols are closely related to the horse.

The audience appreciated diligent, simple and unadorned charter of the Mongols. The performers presented female group dance “Snowland Maids”, presenting the culture of Qinghai-Tibet plateau, which is also called “roof of the world”.

A Chinese student presented a folk song of China’s Jiangsu province, having a mild melody. The performers also presented Stone Statue and Swan group dance representing Kazakh’s culture giving a message of Kazakh people’s longing for free and enthusiastic life.

Pipa, which is having been played for almost two thousand years in China, was excellently tuned by a Chinese performer with rich playing techniques. The Pipa was also played together with Pakistan’s cultural music instrument Tabla, which created a beautiful blend of Pakistani and Chinese music on different rhythms. A group of PU students also presented Pakistan’s folk songs on the occasion.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir and Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin appreciated the performances of the artistes. Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said China was time-tested friend of Pakistan. He said China was investing 46 billion dollar in Pakistan which was a historic investment for the development of the country. He stressed the need to promote cultural exchange programmes between both countries.

Workshop: Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer ud Din Medical College (PGMI/AMC) Principal Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has called upon the general public to remain aware about the complications and medical requirements of diabetes.

He asked the patients to adopt preventive measures and take proper diet with medication immediately instead of being afraid of it. This disease is called the root and reason of so many other problems, he added. Unfortunately, 25 percent of the patients of type II diabetes do not even know that they have caught the it, he said.

The PGMI principal said this while addressing “Hands on Diabetes Workshop” held at Lahore General Hospital on Friday, according to a press release issued here. Head of Department of Medical Unit Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Assistant Professor Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani, Dr Kashif Aziz, Dr Salman Shakeel and Dr Rizwan Ahmed delivered lectures.

Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that after taking meal, the quantity of insulin exceeded in the body and it was important to control glucose on regular basis.

He said that day by day the number of patients of diabetes was increasing in Pakistan and sooner the country might be in the first 10 developing countries having highest number of patients of diabetes. In Pakistan, the number of women patients of diabetes is higher than men patients. The other speakers said, "In the present circumstances, it is our duty to come forward and inform everybody around us about the complications of diabetes which would be a great service to the humanity and society as well."