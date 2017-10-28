Punjab to be 100pc literate by 2030: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education (LNFB) Dr Farrukh Javed has said the Punjab government is striving to make Punjab 100 percent literate by year 2030.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of five day ‘Capacity Building Training of District Education Officers (Literacy)’ arranged by Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education Department Punjab.

Secretary Literacy Dr Ismat Tahira, representatives from government and private sector related to education and district education officers (literacy) of Punjab were also present at the occasion.

The objective of this training was to enhance the capacity and efficiency of district education officers (literacy) with special reference to office management, financial management, project management, procurement management, information systems and field operational issues.

Dr Farrukh Javed distributed certificates on completion of training to all education officers from all 36 districts of Punjab. LCWU: A three-day international conference on “New Trends in Natural Sciences from Basic to Applied’ concluded at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday.

Zoology and Bio-Technology Departments jointly organised the event. Students, scholars and faculty members from national institutions as well as from China, University College London, University of Sheffield, UK, and University of Mississippi, USA participated in the event. On final day, Dr Bai Yun Hua from China and Dr A Javed Bhalli, senior study director, Covance University, USA presented their papers.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said that LCWU was contributing to country’s economy and playing its role in social development. Clinical course: The clinical course for TOACS, long cases and short cases in internal medicine for postgraduate students of FCPS-II, MRCP-II and MD Medicine will be held in the Department of Medicine, Sheikh Zayd Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore from October 30 to November 02.

According to a press release, the course is designed to improve the clinical skills of candidates who are about to appear in the FCPS-II and MRCP examination and will also be beneficial for first and second year postgraduate FCPS residents.

YDA: Young Doctors Association (YDA) Pakistan has appealed to Punjab government and Punjab Healthcare Commission to boost the ongoing operation against quacks and fake laboratories.

According to a press release, YDA General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi said thousands of quacks and fake laboratories were playing with human lives in all over the Punjab. “Veterinary injections were being used on humans, whereas fake laboratories were operating without hiring any certified staff,” Salman said.