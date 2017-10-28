‘Security, economy interlinked’

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the ministers statements that the army and economy have no link with each other are highly idiotic.

The job of army is to provide security; so security and economy are deeply linked with each other, if economy is bad then obstacles will also be created in the security, he observed.

According to a press release, the PML-Q senior leader alleged that the government is intentionally working in this manner so that economy is destroyed and its effects fall on the army as well as other institutions. “Army is defending frontiers of our country, the sepoy who is performing duty on the border, is fighting when he knows how fast price-hike is going up”, he said, adding, it has become difficult to run the household and his family is facing host of difficulties then he has the right to ask about economy. He alleged that the rulers are intentionally destroying economy so that they can accomplish their designs.

Shujaat Hussain said that during tenure of Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister, public exchequer was surplus with Rs150 billion but now it is facing a deficit of Rs700 billion. Loans have increased 10 times, subsidy of Rs27. 6 billion is being paid annually on jangla bus alone, he alleged.