Four remanded in MDCAT leak case

LAHORE :Judicial Magistrate of Model Town Courts Saadia Saeed on Friday granted four days physical remand of four persons accused of leaking and distributing paper of Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The court has handed over accused persons, including Naushad, Bilal, Muhammad Arslan and Muhammad Muzammal to Muslim Town Police on four days physical remand. However, the court has sent to jail other co-accused in the scam, including Dr Haider, Dr Rana Kashif, Inam-ur-Reham and Raza to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

On Friday, police produced the accused and sought their remand to carry out investigation. However, counsel of the accused argued that his clients are innocent and has nothing to do with leakage of MDCAT paper. He alleged that UHS Deputy Controller Examination Saima Naseem and one Jazeb Hussain Bhatti were involved in leaking paper out. He said his clients belong to Multan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan. The paper got out from the university and reached said areas, the counsel argued. He alleged that the university administration is involved in leaking paper.

The court has granted four days physical remand of the accused to carryout investigation. LHC acting CJ: Senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Friday took oath as acting chief justice.

Justice Anwarul Haq administered oath to Justice Yawar Ali at a ceremony held in judges’s lounge of the LHC. Other judges, senior lawyers and officers of the court attended the ceremony. Justice Yawar Ali would serve as acting CJ until return of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah who flew to Sri Lanka the other day to participate in a law conference of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).