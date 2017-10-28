Court seeks record of hiring lawyer in Model Town case

LAHORE :A full bench of the Lahore High Court Friday directed the Punjab government to provide record pertaining to hiring of private lawyer in Model Town killing incident to the victims’ counsel.

Bench led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing government’s appeal against single bench order to publicise Najafi’s inquiry report into Model Town incident wherein 16 people had lost their lives due to police firing.

At the outset of the hearing, victims’ counsel advocate Azhar Siddique raised objection that the Punjab government had not provided record about hiring of Khawaja Haris as private lawyer in the instant appeal.

He pointed out that Supreme Court had categorically barred hiring of private lawyers in the presence of law officers being paid from national exchequer. He apprehended that referring the matter to chief information commissioner, Naseer Bhutta, would be a futile exercise as his impartiality is doubtful, adding that his appointment had also been challenged in the LHC. Azam Nazir Tarar, representing the police officials, sought adjournment owing to personal reasons. The court accepted his request and deferred the hearing until October 30.