Minor dies, condition of four others unstable as balcony collapses

A minor girl died, while four other children suffered injuries when the balcony of a decrepit four-storey building collapsed near Kamela Stop in Lyari, on Friday.

The children trapped under the rubble were pulled out by rescue officials in an injured condition and taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. While nine-year-old Esha succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the other children were declared to be in a dangerous condition, SP Lyari Aftab Nizamani stated.

The injured children were identified as eight-year-old Ayesha, 10-year-old Amna, nine-year-old Dawood and 12-year-old Talha. The SP added that Esha had come to her apartment’s balcony when it collapsed and fell on the four children playing in the street. He said the girl had come to the balcony to collect something.

SP Nizamani said the rescue teams immediately reached the site of the collapse and pulled out the injured children. He said the doctors had declared the condition of the other injured children as precarious. The building was in a dilapidated condition and the threat of it collapsing anytime loomed large, added the police officer.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family for burial. A motorcyclist lost his life and three children sustained injuries when a portion of a dilapidated single-storey building fell on them in Shah Faisal Town on October 17.

Shah Faisal Town SHO Allah Ditta told The News that the incident took place at Morya Khan Goth where a part of the decrepit building’s extended roof fell down on children playing in the street.

A bike rider passing the area suffered fatal injuries when pieces of rubble struck him, said the officer. The deceased and injured were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for post-mortem and treatment respectively. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Yousuf son of Abdul Ghani, while Faizan, 12, Yusra, 9, and Isra, 6, were out of danger after treatment.