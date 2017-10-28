CM seeks plans for three Green Line components in 10 days

Discussing proposals concerning three components of the Green Line bus service, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed the departments concerned to work out detailed plans and submit them at the next meeting to be held in 10 days.

The components include the at-grade (running on the level of road) section, the elevated structure and the underpass to be constructed at the MA Jinnah Road. The point of discussion for the at-grade section included the congestion of road to two lanes. The Green Line bus would pass through four major signalised intersections and one major signal from the Jameela Street under this proposal.

A rotary (traffic circle or a turn-around) facility is also to be constructed under the at-grade component of the bus service. The other point focused on the MA Jinnah Road getting blocked at two locations (the bus stations) for a period of around three to four months during the construction of the underpass.

Under this component, public utilities would have to be relocated to a large extent. The third issue focused on the obstruction of view of the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum owing to an elevated structure. For this section too, a turn-around structure shall be constructed at road level.

Murad said a thorough working of the three proposals might be carried out in consultation with experts within the next 10 days. “After 10 days, I’ll hold another meeting to take a final decision, so that the construction halted at the Numaish intersection can be started again,” he said.

During the meeting, the chief minister was told that the federally-funded Green Line project has attained over 65 percent physical progress. The original scope of the project, from Surjani Town to Guru Mandir i.e. (Phase 1-A), is nearing completion and will be finalised by the end of December, 2017.

The meeting was told that one of the key components of the Green Line project is the construction of the state-the-of-the-art bus depot at Surjani Town, near Abdullah Chowarngi. The Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited (KIDCL), the company responsible for constructing the project, has requested the Sindh government to provide 12-acre land for establishment of a bus depot at this location.

Murad was told that the Sindh government had allotted only four-acre land which was inadequate for the depot. The CM directed his principal secretary and secretary transport to work out a proposal and arrange the extra eight acres of land for the bus depot. Among other concerned officials, the meeting was attended by transport minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, federal secretary for communication, Siddique Memon, planning and development chairman, Mohammad Waseem.