Panel to probe NTS paper leak

On the instructions of the Sindh chief minister, the provincial health department has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe allegations of improper conduct of entry tests for public medical colleges and universities carried out by the National Testing Service.

As per a statement issued on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered the formation of the committee which will be headed by special health secretary Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar. The members are DG health Mohammad Akhlaq, Government General Hospital Lyari MS Dr Khalil Ahmed Pathan, additional health director Mohsin Shailkh and Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh.

The committee has been constituted to ascertain the veracity of the allegations appearing in print and social media that a question paper and answer key were leaked and provided to candidates prior to the test. It will also probe the process involved in entry test conducted through NTS for admissions in public medical colleges and universities of the province and record statements of all stakeholders. The committee has been directed to submit its findings along with recommendations within 10 days.