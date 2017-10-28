Samsung to set up Galaxy Studios

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Samsung Electronics is setting up Galaxy Studios at five locations in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad for four weeks, a statement said on Friday. These interactive platforms are designed to create awareness among the consumers, by providing hands-on experiences with its most innovative range of Galaxy smartphones, it added.
Comments