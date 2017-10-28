Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Samsung to set up Galaxy Studios

Samsung to set up Galaxy Studios

Karachi: Samsung Electronics is setting up Galaxy Studios at five locations in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad for four weeks, a statement said on Friday. These interactive platforms are designed to create awareness among the consumers, by providing hands-on experiences with its most innovative range of Galaxy smartphones, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement