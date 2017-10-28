Need stressed for uniform gas tariff

LAHORE: Chairman Senate standing committee on finance Salim Mandviwala on Friday said that his party would look into the matter of uniform gas tariffs across the country, if the present government discussed this issue with the opposition, a statement said.

He was talking to newsmen about uniform gas rates in the same manner as the electricity rates. The talks took place at the office of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) where he met textile industry players to discuss their problems, it added. Mandviwala said that the textile sector is in dire condition, which ultimately would have disastrous impact on the state. “No country as big as Pakistan could survive without an industrial and export base,” he said and adding that there is, in fact, an economic emergency in the country that should be taken seriously by the rulers. Earlier Aptma leader Gohar Ejaz along with textile millers discussed the issues of the industry with the senate panel chairman.