SBP, Philippines central bank sign MoU

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan governor Tariq Bajwa and Daniel R Espiritu, ambassador of Philippines in Pakistan, on behalf of Bangko Sentral NG Pilipinas – the central bank of Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral central banking cooperation in a ceremony held at the SBP office on Friday, a statement said.

The MoU aims at cooperation between the two authorities in disciplines of banking system, payments and settlements and other areas of mutual interests, it added. In pursuance of the SBP’s initiative regarding international cooperation with the banking regulatory authorities of different countries, this is the 19th MoU that the SBP has signed so far and the fourth during the last 16 months, it added.