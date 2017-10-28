Silkbank earns Rs 751 million profit after tax in third quarter

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited in their meeting held and declared an Operating Profit of Rs. 1.2 billion with a Profit after Taxes of Rs. 751 million, reflecting a growth of 49 percent over the results of the same period last year, for the nine months ended on September 30, 2017.

Net Interest Income grew by Rs. 755 million, reflecting a growth of 23 percent over the corresponding period last year. The increase was due to an improved balance sheet spread, resulting from lower cost of funds.

No-Funded Income (NFI) for the nine months showed a growth of 17 percent and Cumulative Net Revenue (CNR) by 21 percent, whereas margin registered a growth of 33 percent for the same period over 2016.

The Bank registered an impressive growth of 22 percent in its Current Account portfolio. The strong Current Account growth continues and together with a strong Savings Account momentum, the Bank deposit grew altogether by 24 percent over the period of December 31, 2016. With the influx of 35 new branches this year, Silkbank is expected to further build its business momentum which will further add to its profitability.***