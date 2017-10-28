‘Balochistan’s fruits, veg exports can fetch $1 billion a year’

KARACHI: All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has forecasted that exports of fruits and vegetables from Balochistan could reach $1.0 billion a year if proper research and development (R&D) mechanism was adopted.

A delegation of PFVA led by patron-in chief Waheed Ahmed visited the province on October 23 and 24, and held meetings with Balochistan governor Mohammad Khan Achakzai, agriculture secretary Mohammad Razzaq Khan, growers and trade organisations of agri producers.

Waheed Ahmed apprised the governor of the PFVA vision and consultative meeting held at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI). “The current share of export volume of fruits and vegetables from the province is $45 million which can easily be enhanced to one billion dollars by establishing R&D facilities,” he said. The establishment of grading, processing and packing plants as common facilities in various parts of Balochistan is imminent to achieve this objective, he said.

The governor appreciated the vision and assured of rendering full support and assistance in setting up the common facilities in Balochistan. During the meeting with Balochistan agriculture secretary Mohammad Razzaq Khan, issues related to agriculture and horticulture were discussed. Spelling out the reasons for the low production of fruits, the secretary disclosed that it was due to lack of knowledge about modem trends and good agriculture practices on part of the growers.

Agriculture DG Dr Javed Kareem shared that 70 trees per acre are planted in Baluchistan whereas 2,100 trees per acre are planted in the developed countries. Despite implementation of the 18th amendment, the province does not have any policy for the development of the horticulture sector.

At the QCCI session, stakeholders voiced their concerns about the acute water shortage due to which tube wells were being operated on diesel increasing the cost of production. Low ground water level was leading to quick disappearance of orchards and resultantly low productivity of fruits. Lack of awareness about modern methods of farming, and reluctance to adopt new techniques, combined with non-availability of technical expertise supply of fake pesticides and its excessive use were severely affecting production capacity of the agriculture land.

“Apple of Balochistan will be promoted by giving the fruit international exposure on the pattern of the promotion campaign launched for mangoes from Sindh and Punjab. To achieve this, a grand festival will be organised next year in Karachi,” Waheed Ahmed assured. “The PFVA will assist in setting up of agriculture infrastructures and will raise its voice through provincial and national platforms.”

Of the collective export of fruits and vegetables of the country, the share of Balochistan is $45 million which can be enhanced to $150-200 million in a short span of three years, and to $1.0 billion in the next few years, Ahmed said.

The land of Balochistan is highly favourable for getting good crops of onion and garlic while with further improvement in quality apple, grapes, dates, cherry, peach, and apricot can have an excellent potential for export.