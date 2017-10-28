Punjab to launch infrastructure bond soon

LAHORE: Punjab finance minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Friday said the province government would soon launch infrastructure bond to raise funds for accelerated development in Punjab.

She was addressing the 7th Safe-PSX IPO Summit at Lahore. She deplored that although the capital market of Pakistan was performing exceptionally well, in the past few years the number of listed companies was only 500.

“This is pathetic as the number of registered corporate entities in Pakistan is over 100,000, and the number of listed companies in India exceeds 20,000,” she added. The finance minister said the new initial public offerings in Pakistan were limited to 4-5 per year. In fact, she added the worrisome trend in recent years has been the delisting of companies.

She put the blame of this low listing on SECO, investment banks, and stock brokers who failed to motivate entities to get listed. She said entrepreneurs should use capital market to raise funds for growth.

Banking sector, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said lacked the capacity to fulfil the financing needs of all businesses. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) managing director Haroon Askari said the infrastructure for new listings has been vastly improved. He said listing provides a company access to interest free finance for expanding the business without bank mark up.

“Listing is a tool to create wealth much above the profits,” he said, and added that market capitalisation of a company increases with increase in its share value. He said only companies with wise development plan should go for listing. He said listed companies gain from the transparency they are forced to adopt by both the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and PSX.

Haroon Askari said listing is must for highly successful family businesses being run for decades by a family head. “Transition after the death of that head is usually very bumpy. In many instances the business is ruined due to infighting among the heirs,” he said, “In case of listing this transition is smooth and is closely monitored by the regulators.”

SECP chairman Zafar Abdullah said both the PSX and SECP regulate the capital market through different roles. SECP, he added ensures transparency in trading and protects the interests of shareholders.

He regretted that there were only 35,000 active investors in the stock market out of a population of 210 million. “Generally people are not aware of the stock market operations and need guidance from major stakeholders,” he added.

He said the stock exchange should provide better services to the listed companies. He said besides facilitation, the CSR activities of the listed companies should be highlighted in public and appreciated through awards.

The SECP chief said through prudent regulations the launching of sukuk has been made easier. He expressed the hope that many players would raise funds through the stock market from this Islamic product.