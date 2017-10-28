Copper backtracks

Sydney/Melbourne: Three-month LME copper backtracked 0.13 percent to $6,977 a tonne, extending losses from the previous session. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.18 percent.

Chinese nickel futures dropped on Friday in step with steel prices, reversing earlier gains and on track to end the weak sharply lower.

China, the world´s biggest consumer of nickel that is used to make stainless steel, is stepping up efforts to cut industrial production to combat smog, which typically occurs during the winter months as industrial emissions mix with smoke from coal-fired heating units.

Steel mills have been ordered to curb production between October and March. The most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.4 percent to 94,280 yuan ($14,200.51) a tonne.