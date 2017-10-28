Cotton unchanged

Karachi

Cotton arrivals remained low at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates stood firm.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the mills continued buying of quality cotton, which kept the prices firm despite an increase in the arrivals. “Mills are suspecting a decline in the quality in the coming days, so they want to build up their stocks,” he added.

A total of 22 transactions were recorded of around 19,000 bales at a price of Rs5,600 to Rs6,550/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Daharki, Ghotki, Khairpur, Saleh Pat, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Vehari and Burewala.