Oil steadies

Singapore/Tokyo :Oil prices held steady on Friday, with Brent crude hovering near $60 a barrel, buoyed by comments from Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince backing the extension of OPEC-led output cuts.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 3 cents, or 0.05 percent, at $59.33 a barrel at 0648 GMT. Brent is now a third above 2017 lows touched in June and at levels last seen in mid-2015. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.61 per barrel, down 3 cents, or 0.06 percent, from their last close, but up by a quarter from their June 2017 low. WTI has been weaker relative to Brent as rising U.S. output has capped prices in the United States.

"Oil raced higher overnight with Brent finishing in sight of the magical $60 a barrel mark, spurred on by Saudi remarks supporting the oil production cut through to the end of 2018," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA.