Sat October 28, 2017
Business

Reuters
October 28, 2017

Gold firm

Bengaluru :Gold was little changed on Friday, after dipping to a three-week low as the dollar gained against the euro after the European Central Bank extended its bond buying programme.

Spot gold was roughly unchanged at $1,266.10 per ounce as of 0115 GMT. It hit its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1265.08 an ounce in early trading.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2 percent to $1,267.50 per ounce. The dollar stood tall on Friday, on track for weekly gains, while the euro slumped to three-month lows
after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases and reduced the chances that it would hike interest rates in 2018.

 The ECB extended its bond purchases at a reduced pace on Thursday, taking its biggest step yet in weaning the euro zone economy off protracted stimulus.

