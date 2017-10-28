Sat October 28, 2017
Business

October 28, 2017

Rupee strengthens

The rupee continued to go up on Friday due to soft dollar demand from importers and corporate sector, currency dealers said. The rupee gained three paisas to close at 105.40 against the dollar in the interbank market as compared to the previous closing of 105.43. Increased demand for the foreign exchange forced the domestic unit to lose value. The rupee was traded at 107.60/85 against the dollar in the open market. It quoted at 107.50/80 in the previous trade.

