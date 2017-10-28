Stocks extend losses on political uncertaint

Stocks extended losses on Friday as poor economic data and political uncertainty rattled investors, dealers said.

They said the market remained depressed on reports that the former prime minister PM Nawaz Sharif is set to appear before the national accountability bureau’s court next week and his disappearance might result in issuance of a non-bail-able arrest warrants against him.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said pressure remained at the bourse on investor concerns over prevailing political situation in the futures rollover week. “Late session support was, however, witnessed in select cement, banking and pharmaceutical stocks on rising local cement prices, upbeat financial results and levy of higher regulatory import duties,” he said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.73 percent or 304.08 points to close at 41,105.41 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.84 percent or 176.52 points to close at 20,871.36 points. As many as 362 scrips were active of which 101 advanced, 235 declined and 26 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 133.237 million shares as compared with the turnover of 139.839 million shares a day earlier. An analyst at Elixir Securities said market carried bearish momentum from the word go and all major sectors including cements, financials and fertilisers remained in red throughout the two sessions while both volumes and turnover on the KSE All Shares Index only saw a passable improvement.

“Earnings announced by National Bank (down 2.3 percent) beat estimates, however the stock closed lower as bank had booked one-off reversal in provisions amounting to Rs2.0 billion.” Pakistan Petroleum (PPL), up 1.2 percent, on the other hand closed higher as investors not only cheered higher earnings announced by the company but also its settlement of the civil case related to outstanding dues.

In another development, Dawood Herculues (DAWH), up 1.5 percent, apprised of entering sale purchase agreement with Kot Addu Power (down 0.6 percent) for divestment of its entire shareholding in Hub Power (down 0.5 percent).

Meanwhile, dividend surprise in Sui Northern Gas Co (SNGP), up 5.0 percent, turned the sentiments positive in late trading and helped index to curtail some losses. Companies reflecting highest gains include Rafhan maize up Rs84.99 to close at Rs7,010/share and Khyber Tobacco up Rs76.60 to close at Rs1,636/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Hinopak Motor down Rs52.76 to close at Rs1,017.24/share and Mari Petroleum down Rs34.70 to end at Rs1,415.77/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Sui northern Gas (SNGPL) with a turnover of 10.115 million shares. The scrip gained Rs5.8 to close at Rs124.49/share. K-Electric was second with a turnover of 10.056 million shares. It shed 22 paisas to close at Rs5.75/share. Pak Elektron was third with a turnover of 9.12 million shares. It shed Rs3.38 to finish at Rs64.26/share.