NBP profits up 9.6 percent to Rs14.71 billion in nine months

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday reported a 9.6 percent increase in its net profit to Rs14.71 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

“After-tax profit for the nine months was 9.6 percent up y-o-y (year-on-year) and amounted to Rs14.7 billion … translating into earnings per share of Rs6.91 as against Rs. 6.31 for the similar period prior year,” the bank said in a statement.

Operating income of the bank for nine months period amounted to Rs61.3 billion against Rs60.2 billion in the same period a year ago, while net interest income amounted to Rs38.3 billion, being 2.4 percent lower than Rs39.3 billion of last year.

The bank said the non-interest mark-up income recorded a 10.0 percent growth and amounted to Rs23.0 billion in nine months period.

“During the period under review, the bank also achieved a significant growth in its balance sheet size that has now increased to Rs2.22 trillion being 12.6 percent up against December 2016 and 21.57 percent up against the corresponding nine months period of 2016,’ it added.

Bank’s deposits amounted to Rs1,684.8 billion, up 1.7 percent against December 2016 and 18.9 percent against the corresponding nine months period.

“Accordingly, growth is also achieved in advances which amounted to Rs. 797.4 billion being 2 percent up compared to that of December 2016 and 8.2 percent up compared to that of September ‘16.”

The NBP had filed a review petition against the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the pension case. “Pending the decision of review petition, financial impact of the recent decision has not been included in the instant financial statements for the nine months period,” the bank said.

Analysts said bank booked higher than expected capital gains of Rs2 billion in 3Q2017 which drove its profitability.

Analyst Umair Naseer at Topline Securities interestingly, provision expense against non-performing loans that has historically been an area of concern for NBP has dropped to Rs315 million in 3Q2017 vs. Rs1.1bn in 3Q2016. “However, due to provision reversals against investments of Rs2 billion, total reversals stood at Rs1.7 billion in 3Q2017,” he added.

Naseer said net interest income (NII) increased by 4 percent y-o-y to Rs11.9 billion which is in line with anticipation. NII dropped 16 percent quarter-on-quarter “which is a seasonal trend’.

SNGPL’s profit climbs 37pc in July-Sept

Net income of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) soared 37 percent year-on-year to Rs1.92 billion for the quarter ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs3.03.

SNGPL’s profit amounted to Rs1.39 billion with EPS of Rs2.21 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The gas utility announced an interim cash dividend of Rs1.5 per share for the July-September quarter.

Sui Northern’s sales surged to Rs89.1 billion in 1QFY18 from Rs72.5 billion in 1QFY17. The company’s operating expenses, including selling cost, administrative expenditures and other operating expenses increased to Rs2.65 billion in the period under review as compared to Rs2.47 billion a year earlier.

Finance cost also increased to Rs1.82 billion from Rs1.35 billion, while taxation jumped to Rs822.3 million from Rs600 million.

PPL records 143pcsurge in profit

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) posted 143 percent year-on-year rise in its profit for the quarter ended September 30.

PPL recorded Rs13.14 billion in net income in July-September period, translating into EPS of Rs6.66, as compared to Rs5.407 billion and EPS of Rs2.74 during the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company did not announce any payout along with the corporate earnings. Analyst Sharoon Ahmed at Elixir Securities said the earnings beat the market estimates mainly due to reversal in exploration expenses.

PPL’s exploration cost escalated to Rs7.66 million in July-September quarter from Rs1.476 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s revenue rose 70.7 percent to Rs32.31 billion during the quarter under review.

“The top-line of the company grew due to an upward revision in Sui field well-head gas price, improved production (oil up 21 percent and gas soaring 13 percent), and higher Arab light prices (up 17 percent),” Taurus Securities said in a report.

Indus Motor posts 19pc profit growth

Net income of Indus Motor Company Limited rose 19 percent year-on-year to Rs3.63 billion for the quarter ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs46.17.

Indus Motor recorded a profit of Rs3.05 billion with EPS of Rs38.77 during the same quarter a year earlier.

The automaker’s board also announcedan interim cash dividend of Rs30 per share for the July-September quarter. The company’s sales revenue surged 21 percent to Rs31.22 billion in 1QFY18 over 1QFY17.

Analyst Hamdan Altaf at Taurus Securities Limited said sales increased due to 4.9 percent improvement in off-take (over 702 units) and sale price hike across all the models with a seven percent price increase for the flagship model Corolla, which accounted for 85 percent of total quarterly sales.

Cost of sales also escalated 19 percent to Rs25.78 billion in the July-September period.

Analyst Rai Omar at Topline Securities said average revenue per car grew 16 percent year-on-year amid improving volumes of higher priced variants “Thanks to three percent price increase on all variants in August 2017 and higher than anticipated sales of Fortuner (high margin sports utility vehicle), revenue and margins witnessed strong growth. Fortunner now constitutes five percent of total unit sales as compared to one percent last year,” Omar added.

Analyst Yawar Saeed at First Capital Equities said Indus Motor’s gross margins improved 48 basis points YoY for the quarter “on the back of higher quotient of better priced variants in the sale mix.”

Saeed said Indus Motor is currently trading at price-earnings ratio of 9.5x and offers dividend yield of eight percent.

Omar of Topline said unfavourable movement in exchange rate and commodity prices, regulatory changes in used car imports and increased competition from existing and new players pose risks.

Nishat Mills records Rs2.08bln in quarterly profit

Profit of Nishat Mills Limited (NML) rose five percent year-on-year to Rs2.08 billion for the first three months of the current fiscal 2017/18, translating into EPS of Rs4.71.

Nishat Mills recorded a net income of Rs1.97 billion with EPS of Rs4.6 during the corresponding period a year ago.

NML didn’t announce cash dividend for the first quarter.

The company’s revenue surged 17 percent year-on-year to Rs19.96 billion in 1QFY18 owing to growth in textile exports, higher load factor of listed subsidiary Nishat Power whose revenue improved 27 percent to Rs4.6 billion, contribution from other businesses broadly attributed to Nishat Linen, Adnan Sheikh, an analyst at Topline Securities said.

“Key risks stem from prolonged rupee stability, fluctuation in market prices of listed companies and commodity volatility,” Sheikh added.

Nishat Mills’ margins were stable at 16.6 percent during the July-September quarter and operating costs were also well contained.

Effective tax rate increased to 13 percent the first quarter from nine percent a year ago.

“This was due booking of lower tax credits compared to last year,” Sheikh added.